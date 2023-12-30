DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $95.01.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CHK

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.