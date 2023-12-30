DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

