DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 204.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $49.50 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

