DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

