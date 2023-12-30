DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

