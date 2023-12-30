DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

