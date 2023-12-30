DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 454 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

