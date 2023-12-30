DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

