David C. Sylvester Sells 85,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.1 %

SCS opened at $13.52 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

