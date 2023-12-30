DDD Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

