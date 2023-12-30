DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 1,222 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 64,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 50,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

