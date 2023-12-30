Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

