Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GD opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average is $230.90. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $259.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

