Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

