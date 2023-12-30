Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,300 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

