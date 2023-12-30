Denali Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.