Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of American Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 68.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 395,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 941.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 208,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,018,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.65. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

