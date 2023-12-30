Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

