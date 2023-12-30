Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 42.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

