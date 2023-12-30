Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of First Internet Bancorp worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

