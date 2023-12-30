Denali Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

