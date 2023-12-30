Denali Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

