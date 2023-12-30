Denali Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $240.69.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $172,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

