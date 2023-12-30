Denali Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

