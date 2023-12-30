Denali Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group
In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Stock Performance
American International Group stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
