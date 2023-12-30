Denali Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $866.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $88,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Articles

