Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) by 675.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

THRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

