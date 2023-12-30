Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CoreCard worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CoreCard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCRD opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.62. CoreCard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCard Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

