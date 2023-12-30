Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEM opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

