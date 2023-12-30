Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ACM Research worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $65,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.12. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,100. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Profile



ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.



