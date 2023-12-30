Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Liquidity Services worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.