Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Regional Management worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 19.6% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,774.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 53.73. The company has a market cap of $246.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

