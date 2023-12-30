Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Metropolitan Bank worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294,241 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 84.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 202,204 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 66.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 294,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 117,163 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.21. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.