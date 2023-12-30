Denali Advisors LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of inTEST worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

INTT stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.45. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.12%. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

