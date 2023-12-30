Denali Advisors LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

