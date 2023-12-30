Denali Advisors LLC Takes $357,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 24.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

