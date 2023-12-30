Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $22.91 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

