Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Insider Transactions at Holley

In other Holley news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.