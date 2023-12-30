Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,749 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TowneBank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Stock Down 2.1 %
TOWN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
TowneBank Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
