DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $34.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $7,029,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -141.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

