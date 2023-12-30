Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $404.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

