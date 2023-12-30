Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

