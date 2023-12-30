Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $68.17

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.17, but opened at $69.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 30,228 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.