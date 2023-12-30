Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.