E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of ETWO opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.93.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

