Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of Energean stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,570 ($19.95) to GBX 1,555 ($19.76) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

