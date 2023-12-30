Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of Energean stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,570 ($19.95) to GBX 1,555 ($19.76) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energean

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.