Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.36. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,430,836 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.