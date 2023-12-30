Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Down 8.8%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.30. 279,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 345,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EFR
Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.2 %
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 271.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.