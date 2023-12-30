Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,400 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 30th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.
Several analysts recently commented on GMVHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,805 ($22.94) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,450 ($18.42) to GBX 1,520 ($19.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.17) to GBX 1,626 ($20.66) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Entain in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
