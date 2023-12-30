Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,507 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

